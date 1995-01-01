Welcome to the Red and Black Archive
Technical requirement
The Red and Black site requires the DjVu browser plug-in.
Windows users:
- Normal install (all browsers)
Mac users: Plug-ins for Mac OS X and Mac OS X - Intel
Linux or UNIX: Download DjVu Libre
Note to UGA users: Plug-in is already available using Internet Explorer on PCs in the University of Georgia's Main Library and Student Learning Center.
If you are having problems accessing DjVu files for newspaper images, you can visit the GALILEO DjVu Help Page for troubleshooting advice.
Browse
To view recent issues of the Red and Black, visit: http://www.redandblack.com